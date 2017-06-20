Correspondence course on MPSC launched for ex-servicemen

Passing the MPSC would qualify the veterans for recruitment in posts of groups C and D in the state. Passing the MPSC would qualify the veterans for recruitment in posts of groups C and D in the state.

The state Department of Sainik Welfare (DSW) has launched a correspondence course for the retiring personnel of the armed forces and the ex-servicemen (ESM), to prepare them for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations. Passing the MPSC would qualify the veterans for recruitment in posts of groups C and D in the state.

It was observed that though 15 per cent of these posts are reserved for the ex-servicemen, retired soldiers often failed to qualify the mandatory competitive written examination. Lieutenant general Raymond Noronha, chief of staff, Southern Command, launched the training programme during a function held at Maha Sainik Lawns near DSW office on Monday.

Speaking at the function, Lt Gen Noronha said, “Only two per cent of the vacancies are filled, as soldiers fail to qualify the mandatory written competitive examination due to lack of knowledge.” “To overcome this problem, Maharashtra Ex-servicemen Corporation (MESCO) has designed a correspondence course for retiring soldiers and the ESM, to help them prepare for the recruitment test conducted by different departments in the state government, including MPSC. I am sure that a maximum number of retiring JCOs, ORs and ESM would acquire a job in their second innings from this pilot programme,” he added.

“I have written to the regimental centres, including Maratha Light Infantry, Armoured Corps, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Khadki and others, where a number of soldiers from Maharashtra is big. We would like to replicate it in other states also. Like Maharashtra, other state governments should also increase the reservation for ESM. We are getting very good feedback from organisations where ESMs are employed,” he said.

Colonel Suhas Jatkar (Retd), president, DSW, informed that the course has been launched with a first batch of 200 soldiers and ESMs. “The course covers all subjects such as IQ test, general knowledge, English, Marathi language test. This programme includes syllabus of government examinations, answering techniques, time management, preparing for exam and stress management. There will also be some mock tests. The books needed for the preparation of these examination have also been available at subsidised rates,” he said.

Along with ESM, the soldiers who have one year left before their retirement will be able to apply for the course. As a part of the course, exams will be conducted every three months to test the progress and at the end of the year, a seven-day contact programme will be held at DSW office, officials from the DSW said.

