Corporators stall diversion of funds for girls’ hostel, monorail

Two days after elected representatives of the civic body expressed the need to check diversion of funds that has increased in the last few years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body led by women corporators on Thursday stalled the proposal of diverting funds allotted for a girls’ hostel and the monorail project for other civic works.

The standing committee members on February 3 had diverted Rs 7 crore — Rs 5 crore of monorail and Rs 2 crore of girls hostel — for civic works of their choice, saying the funds would remain non-utilised if not spent by the end of financial year.

On Thursday, the proposal came up for discussion in the general body meeting, where women corporators took on the members of the standing committee for diverting funds meant for important civic projects.

The proposal to divert funds was shelved due to the opposition.

Former mayor Chanchala Kodre said that the funds meant for the girls’ hostel should be used for the same. “The civic administration had failed to identify land for construction of the girls’ hostel in Shivajinagar but I made land available for it in Hadapsar area. The tender process for the work has also started. There is no need to divert the funds,” she said.

The elected representatives also raised the issue of poor traffic situation in the city and need for an efficient public transport system including the monorail project.

“The monorail project is a mass public transport project and needs to be implemented in the city,” a corporator said. The PMC had allocated Rs 5 crore for the monorail proposed from Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi.

NCP leader Subhash Jagtap said that if the funds could be spent on the concerned projects, they should not be diverted for other civic works.

Former standing committee chairperson Bapu Karne said, “There are projects that did not start due to some or other reason. The funds, that would lapse if not used, were being diverted for other purposes.”

