Corporators drain fund to install animal replicas in gardens

With rise in the trend of elected representatives demanding civic funds to instal fibre made models of animals in the gardens in their respective electoral ward,the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has made rules to restrict the practise as it’s leading to a huge drain of civic fund and also reducing the green open space of gardens.

“The corporators have been demanding that the civic administration spend civic money on installing replicas of wild animal in civic gardens. However,it does not fulfill much objective as they are too costly and also take lot of space which could be used for playing,” said Rajendra Jagtap,additional municipal commissioner.

BJP corporator Manisha Ghate has got the fibre made replica of wild animals installed in the civic garden near Abhinav chowk and has now demanded replica of birds in a civic garden at Vijaynagar. Congress leader Ulhas Bagul has got fibre made replica of wild animals and aliens installed in civic garden in Parvati area. Similarly,MNS corporator Kisshore Shinde has got the same done in his electoral ward in Kothrud.

The trend has been picked up by many other corporators including those in Bopodi and Swargate.”We will now inform the corporators making the same demand that it is not possible as per the new rules on developing gardens. There is a zoo in the city with wild animals and there is no need to spend lakhs of money for making zoo with fibre made animal replicas in other parts of city,” he added.

According to civic officer,one fibre made replica of Elephant installed in a civic garden cost Rs 9 lakh and a large amount of money is spent in getting many such animal replicas in different gardens.

But now as per the new rule,the PMC will not develop any garden on a land less than one acre which is either reserved for garden or is open space and amenity space,but would only carry out tree plantation. The civic gardens will have only boundary wall,gate,security cabin (350 sq ft),ticket room,pathway,drinking water,toilet,store room (100 sq ft),childrens playing equipment which are open to sky and are cheaper,benches and gazeebo. Any other infrastructure will not be allowed without the permission of municipal commissioner.

The rule clarifies that recreation hall,amphi-theatre,skating ring,gymnasium,meditation hall,library and statues will not be allowed in civic gardens from now on. It also restricts developing fountains in the gardens to save water and power while specifying that no sound system and heavy light system will be allowed.

The gardens on more than one acre of land should be theme based and the entrance of each garden should have details of its area,specialties and species of trees in the particular garden.

