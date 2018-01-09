Corporatisation attained a negative meaning, but it led to better patient care

Corporatisation of hospitals may have attained a negative meaning but cutting-edge technologies, expert practitioners and skilled staff have led to better clinical outcomes, Dr Charudutt Apte, chairman of the multispecialty Sahyadri Hospitals, said on Monday. Apte was speaking at the inauguration of a superspecialty hospital at Hadapsar on Monday.

“The sad side of commercialisation is what people hear and read about evokes anger among them. However, the logic is simple. Today, everyone wants to go to a shop that is attractive and offers good deals. In the healthcare sector, too, due to the revolution in communication, people are aware of the facilities provided at top hospitals across the world. So, everyone wants to go to a hospital that has top-grade equipment. But, few are aware of the cost that goes into setting up such hospitals,” he told The Indian Express in an interview.

“Running a hospital is not a one-man show. Corporatisation has led to a systematic approach where departments have been set up with top notch panel of doctors.This has led to better patient care. We have set up this hospital at a cost of Rs 120 crore. Just setting up a well equipped neuro surgical theatre costs Rs 8 crore and at Sahyadri — run by a public limited company —we are a couple of middle class doctors who do not get donations. We need to earn money. However there is no exploitation of the patients,” he added.

He said the Sahyadri Hospitals were first to respond to the government appeal regarding treating patients free of cost under the Jeevandayi Arogya Yojana, launched five years ago. “We still perform 80 heart and 60 brain-related surgeries at minimal costs every month,” he added.

While Nobel, Villoo Poonawala and Inamdar hospitals are well established at Fatimanagar and Hadapsar, Apte said, at Sahyadri Hospitals, their emphasis was on tertiary care specialties — high-end brain surgeries and providing critical care. “A standard hernia is generally treated in a smaller hospital but complicated cases can be referred to bigger ones,” he added.

About the newly-launched hospital, Apte said, “While the hospital has facilities at Deccan Gymkhana, Nagar Road, Kothrud, Bibvewadi, Kasba Peth and Hadapsar in the city, along with Nashik and Karad, at Hadapsar, all the clinical specialties will be under one roof. The hospital will provide minimal invasive surgery, neonatology, nephrology and other super specialties.”

Madhur Varma, CEO of Sahyadri Hospitals, said, “Apart from resting lounges, counselling rooms for patients families, doctor’s lounge, modular operation threatres and dedicated surgery units, the facility will have 150 beds”.

‘No permission yet for performing heart transplant’

While Sahyadri Hospitals have performed over 100 liver transplants and several kidney transplants, they have been waiting for nine months to receive permission from the state to perform a heart transplant.

Chairman Dr Charudutt Apte said, “Too many bureaucratic hassles. We will, however, start once the go-ahead is given.”

Recently, Sahyadri Hospitals were ranked third for their performances in the field of cadaver organ donation and was felicitated on National Organ Donation Day in December.

