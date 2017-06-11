Corporate Super Cup: Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Cybage, Finiq in last four

Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Cybage, Finiq moved into the last four stage in the Indian Super League team FC Pune City’s Dheeraj Realty Corporate Super Cup in association with Radisson BLU, Pune-Hinjewadi, Adidas, Voler Cars, McDonald’s and Paytm.

In the quarterfinals played Saturday, Tech Mahindra went past Infosys 5-3 on penalties after ending the match 1-1 at the end of stipulated time. Victor Angre started the scoring for Tech Mahindra in the fourth minute, only to see Arjit Roy equalise a minute later.

In another match between Capgemini and Convergys, both the teams failed to score at the end of full time. Capgemini then went to win the encounter 5-4 on penalties.Interestingly, the other two quarterfinals were also decided by penalty shootouts. While Cybage defeated Cognizant 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after full time.

Finiq qualified for the semis after defeating Wipro 4-2 on penalties. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the end of full time. Milind Narlekar scored the opener for Finiq in the 2nd minute of the match, only to see the score levelled by Vaibhav Patil 10 minutes later.

