Cornea donation: 38-year-old man electrocuted, family donates his corneas

Suryakant Vaze, a 38-year-old electrician, died while carrying out repair work at a house in New Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on May 4. His family, however, decided to make sure that his vision lives on and donated his corneas.

After completing an Electrician course from ITI, Vaze had taken up private electrical repairs for a living. On May 4, he was electrocuted while working at a house. According to bystanders, he died almost immediately.

Survived by his mother, wife and two children, aged three and two, Vaze lived in Bombay colony at Dapodi. A member of his family said the electrician had always expressed a desire to donate his eyes as a post-life care measure.

The Vazes did not take long to realise the dream of their sole breadwinner. Soon after they learnt about his death, the family members decided to donate his corneas at the HV Desai Eye Hospital.

“Even in death, Vaze will serve the society and will live on,” said a member of his family.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App