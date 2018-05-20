Cops bust ‘prostitution racket’ at Chinchwad massage parlour

The Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police Crime Branch has busted an alleged prostitution racket at a massage parlour in Chinchwad area. Acting on a tip-off, Police Naik Nitin Londhe, a Social Security Cell team led by Inspector Sanjay Patil, and a Chinchwad police team led by Senior Inspector Vitthal Kubde, raided the ‘Spa Glow’ massage in Chinchwad area on Friday. One Avinash Devidas Jogdand (22), a resident of Nigdi who allegedly operated the parlour, has been arrested.

Jogdand allegedly lured girls on the pretext of working as therapists and forced them into prostitution. Police have rescued three girls, one of whom is a Nepal national, while the other two are from Pune. The girls were taken to a rescue home in Hadapsar.

An offence was lodged against Jogdand at the Chinchwad police station under Section 370 a (2) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Police have seized cash worth Rs 5,500, two cellphones and some documents from Jogdand.

