Cops arrest former NSG commando for ‘cheating’ builder, seize 2 kg gold

The crime branch of Pune city police have arrested a former commando of National Security Guards (NSG) and his brother, and recovered about two kilograms of gold that they had “fraudulently taken from a construction businessman”.

Police have identified the suspect as Navnath Bajirao Mohite and his brother, Kisan Bajirao Mohite, residents of Nevasa in Ahmednagar district. Police said that Mohite was working as a sub-contractor for a Pune-based construction businessman for the last four years. He and his brother Kisan developed good relations with the businessman.

According to police, the businessman kept some of his important documents and ancestral gold ornaments weighing about 2,700 grams worth Rs 79 lakhs with the Mohite brothers. But when the businessman demanded his documents and jewellery back, the Mohite brothers refused and later demanded Rs 25 lakh. Police said that Navnath Mohite allegedly threatened the construction businessman at gunpoint to meet his monetary demands. The businessman approached the police for help.

The police said that Mohite was a soldier with the Indian Army and has worked as a NSG commando for four years. He left the Army in 2009 and started working with his brother as a sub-contractor for a Pune-based builder. An offence in this case has been registered at the Market Yard police station. The anti-extortion cell of crime branch initiated a probe in this matter.

Police team, led by senior police inspector Lakshman Borate, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner P R Patil and Assistant Commissioner Suresh Bhosale of crime branch, arrested the Mohite brothers and recovered around 2 kg of gold worth Rs 51.04 lakh from them. Cops also recovered a licenced pistol, eleven live cartridges and 17 files from their possession.