Cops arrest five for betting on Indo-Pak final on Sunday

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THE Crime Branch of the Pune City Police has arrested five persons for allegedly running a betting racket and placing bets on the India-Pakistan final match of the Champions Trophy.

A team, led by Inspector Sitaram More of Unit III of the Crime Branch, arrested the accused from a flat in a residential society in Wanawadi. Police have seized a laptop, 11 cell phones, among others things, from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Hariom Shivji Thakkar (49), Deepak Rajkumar Gidwani (32), Raju Gopal Talreja (65), Raju Divyajeet Rajkanvar (36) and Ashok Leelaram Thavani (56).

A press release, issued by the Pune Police on Monday, stated that Thakkar and Gidwani had procured SIM cards with fake documents and were taking bets from the other three. seized .

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App