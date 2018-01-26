Cop, one more arrested in fake notes racket in Pune, Rs 50 notes seized

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Pune rural police and Solapur police raided a house in Madha taluka in Solapur district and busted a fake currency manufacturing unit on Thursday. The police have arrested two persons in this case, including a policeman attached to Jalgaon police. The police recovered fake currency notes of Rs 50 denomination from the policeman from Jalgaon, identified as Ravikant Patil, who was arrested in Bhigwan area.

Teams of Bhigwan and Indapur police station and a team of Tembhurni police station raided the house of one Vashisht Jadhav in Takali Tembhurni village, in Madha taluka of Solapur district.

“During the action, the accused pelted stones on the police team and tried to run away. But our investigators and officers chased and arrested Jadhav. Two policemen were injured in the incident. We have recovered a laptop, a scanner, two printers, fake currency notes of Rs 50 worth Rs 10,000, some blank papers, some partially burnt papers and a mobile phone, among other things. An offence in this case has been lodged at Tembhurni police station. The Solapur police will be investigating the case further,” said deputy superintendent of police Bapu Bangar.

