Contractor and security guard booked over death of 2 kids in PMC school

The Pune City Police have booked the security guard of a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run school in Yerwada and a contractor on charges of negligence after two eight-year-old boys drowned in a water-filled pit on the school campus on April 29. The two boys were identified as Rudra Datta Bhujbal and Rudra Rupresh Chavan, both residents of Ram Nagar in Yerwada. The incident took place when the boys were playing cricket near the Matoshree English Medium School in Ram Nagar, Yerwada, on April 29.

During the game, the ball fell inside a pit at an under-construction site on the school premises. The school was closed due to summer vacation and the gate was locked. Security guard Dhanraj Namdev Lavte was deployed at the school. The two boys managed to go inside the school. While they were trying to retrieve the ball from the pit, they slipped inside and drowned.

Later, the police and Fire Brigade were informed about the incident. Later, firefighters, along with local residents, fished out their bodies. The duo were rushed to a hospital, but the doctors declared them dead.

A team of Yerwada police station then initiated a probe into the case. Investigation revealed that security guard Lavte took no precautionary action to prevent the boys from entering the school, despite knowing that there was a water-filled pit at the construction site inside the school premises. Police also found that the contractor at the construction site, identified as Dashrath Nagu Mane, did not take any precautionary measures to prevent any mishap around the pit. Lavte and Mane were booked under sections 304 (a), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

