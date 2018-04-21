Construction of ‘entry gates’ to religious places, housing societies under state scanner

The entry gate to Aamby Valley City. The entry gate to Aamby Valley City.

The Maharashtra government has decided to put a check on the construction of arches and entry gates on roads and footpaths near religious places. The government has directed local civic bodies to pull down such structures if they are built illegally.

In a resolution, the government said the Bombay High Court has given directions on the construction of arches, pillars and entry gates on roads leading to religious places. Within three months, the civic bodies should serve public notices to those who have constructed arches, pillars and entry gates near religious places. The builders will be asked if they have permission from the civic body for the construction and will have to submit documents as proof to the civic body.

“Thereafter, the civic body should begin the process of pulling down the structures in a month that are unclaimed or constructed without permission,” the government resolution said.

It added that authorities should ensure that the structures should not cause hurdles for traffic and not damage property or life.

From now, the construction of structures at public spaces, roads, footpaths or highways should not be allowed without the consent of the concerned authorities of Public Works Department, National Highway Authority of India and local civic bodies. The civic bodies that have constructed the structures in public places or roads would have responsibility for their maintenance, it said.

“The PMC has planned construction of arches at all entry points of the city from the connecting national highways. These can be done only after the necessary permissions are taken from the National Highway Authority of India,” said a civic officer.

There are trusts that construct such arches on roads leading to religious structures. Developers also build them as an entrance gate for their real estate projects and elected representatives get them constructed on the road leading to their localities.

The civic officer added, “The PMC will have to undertake a survey of the city and identify such structures and their owners. Then, the notices would be served to verify whether they are legally constructed or the civic administration have to pull them down as illegal construction.”

