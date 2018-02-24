Conspiracy meeting or press conference? Probe on

Police sources say they are probing calls made by Ekbote to members of his outfit in Koregaon Bhima. (Representational) Police sources say they are probing calls made by Ekbote to members of his outfit in Koregaon Bhima. (Representational)

While opposing anticipatory bail for Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote in the courts, the Pune Rural Police had claimed to have evidence, which prima-facie show that he could have been part of the conspiracy behind the January 1 violence in areas around Pune, in which one person was killed and several others injured.

In support of their case, police have submitted details of crimes registered against Ekbote, showing his involvement in several incidents of violence in the past. Police probe into the January 1 incident has revealed that Ekbote had submitted a letter to the district collector on December 29, demanding that government facilities must not be provided for the scheduled programme at the Jaystambh, or victory memorial, in Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, for which lakhs of people were supposed to come.

The next day, on December 30, he had also claimed that glorification of Jaystambh, built in memory of the British victory in the battle of Bhima Koregaon, was against the teachings of B R Ambedkar and an ‘insult’ to

the soldiers who had fought for the country.

On the same day, Ekbote was also seen at Sonai Hotel near Koregaon Bhima village, something that the police claim was ‘suspicious’. However, Ekbote has claimed, through his lawyer’s submission in the court, that he had planned to go to Koregaon Bhima to “appeal to the public to maintain peace”.

“However, the police advised me against going there and so I stopped at a hotel about four km away. I held a press conference there and distributed a press note, which was in no way provocative,” Ekbote was quoted as saying by PTI a few days ago.

A supporter of Ekbote said he was a gauraksha leader and a state-appointed honorary animal welfare officer, who has police security for the last few years due to threats to his life. “He went to the Sonai Hotel with his police guard. So, it is wrong to say that he came to plan the January 1 violence,” he said.

The supporter said a few journalists had been called at Sonai Hotel, but Ekbote did not meet them. “Ekbote left the place without interacting with the media, while his supporters distributed a press release to the reporters,” he said.

Pune Rural Police have recorded statements of some Hindutva activists, reporters and other persons present at Sonai Hotel for the meeting.

Police sources say they are probing calls made by Ekbote to members of his outfit in Koregaon Bhima and Vadhu Budruk area before January 1. Ekbote is known to be active in Vadhu Budruk and is part of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Smruti Samiti in the village for several years. Meanwhile, there have been no attempts by the police to interrogate Sambhaji Bhide, the second accused in the case. Police say, as of now, they do not have any evidence against him.

