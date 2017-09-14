Conservancy staff died from drowning: Police

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. (Picture for representational purpose) The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. (Picture for representational purpose)

Officials from Wakad police, who are investigating into the circumstances leading to the death of a 43-year-old conservancy worker in Kalewadi, have said their primary probe suggests that the worker fell into the chamber and died of drowning.

While the incident took place on Wednesday morning, the police launched their probe in the afternoon after the second person was declared dead. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

Assistant inspector V V Chavan, who is probing the case, said, “As a starting point, we have registered a case of sudden accidental death and have begun our probe into the causes. The post-mortem report states that the death has occurred because of asphyxia due to drowning. We have recorded the statement of the worker accompanying him.”

Chavan added, “The second worker has told us that after they arrived at the spot in the vehicle provided by the contractor, they first opened the chamber. After that the first worker, who is now dead, inserted a metal rod which is used to remove any object stuck in the way. While doing this, he lost his balance and fell in the drainage and drowned. We are now probing whether all safety equipment were provided by the contractor and if there was any negligence on the part of any official.”

READ | 43-year-old worker dies after inhaling poisonous gas in drainage chamber

Asked about the primary information given by the civic officials that the worker died due to suffocation, Chavan said, “Our primary probe is based on the post-mortem report and the statement from the co-worker. We will probe all the angles.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App