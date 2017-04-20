Congress strength in PMC House goes up to 11

PMC headquarters were ransacked Tuesday after BJP’s Ganesh Ghosh was denied candidature for the post of co-opted corporator. Express PMC headquarters were ransacked Tuesday after BJP’s Ganesh Ghosh was denied candidature for the post of co-opted corporator. Express

A Congress candidate has been nominated as a co-opted corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The civic administration drew lots for the fifth seat and Congress candidate Ajit Darekar’s name was picked up. The Congress’ strength in PMC has now gone up to 11. It has 10 elected corporators. A co-opted corporator has no voting rights on any civic proposal but can take part in debates.

As per the state government’s norms, the PMC can nominate five co-opted corporators directly to the civic body and it would be divided among the political parties, depending on the ratio of their elected members.

Accordingly, the BJP could nominate three members as co-opted corporators, NCP could nominate one, while the fifth seat was from either the Congress or the Shiv Sena as both had equal number of corporators elected to the civic body.

Former corporator Subhash Jagtap made it as a co-opted corporator of the NCP after candidature of Rupali Chakankar was rejected due to late submission. The BJP have got Ganesh Bidkar, Raghu Gouda and Gopal Chintal as their co-opted corporator in the PMC. On Tuesday, the PMC headquarters were ransacked after BJP leader Ganesh Ghosh was denied candidature for the post of co-opted corporator.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now