Congress organises fast, NCP rally on Tuesday and BJP agitation plan on April 12

Congress leaders and volunteers hold a fast on Kelkar Road on Monday. Pavan Khengre. (Pavan Khengre) Congress leaders and volunteers hold a fast on Kelkar Road on Monday. Pavan Khengre. (Pavan Khengre)

With just a year to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the political scene is heating up in the city as local units of political parties race with each other to take to the streets and reach out to people. While the Congress organised a day-long fast on Monday, the NCP will take out a rally on Tuesday. The BJP will organise a fast on April 12.

On Monday, the city Congress, led by Ramesh Bagawe, organised a one-day fast at the Alka Theatre Junction in the heart of the city. The agitation was part of the Congress strategy to protest against alleged suffering of minorities across the country under the BJP-led NDA government. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had organised a fast in Delhi.

“There has been an increase in the number of conflicts related to disputes on religious grounds in the country in the past four years, during the BJP rule. The social fabric of the country is getting affected and we are trying to give confidence to the minorities, suffering due to the conflicts,” said Bagawe.

The ruling BJP has come out with a similar effort to take on the Opposition parties, led by the Congress. The city BJP, led by MP Anil Shirole, would be on a symbolic fast for a day on April 12 to protest against the Opposition creating ruckus in the Parliament that has been allegedly hampering proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the

Rajya Sabha.

“The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, created a lot of ruckus in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha during the recently-concluded Budget Session. A lot of precision time of the country has been wasted due to it. Thus, the party has decided to hold a symbolic protest across the country with party MP going on a one day fast on April 12,” said MP Anil Shirole.

He said the party’s office-bearers from the city as well as party workers would join him during the fast outside the Bal Gandharva on J M Road. About the members from the city in Rajya Sabha, Shirole said the party would allot them areas where they can hold the protest and they would participate at that location.

Speaking about the NCP protest, party spokesperson Ankush Kakade said: “The protests would be held at 10 places in the district.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App