Congress, NCP, Sambhaji Brigade protest against Hey Ram! Nathuram!

Members of Congress, NCP and Sambhaji Brigade staged a protest outside the Annabhau Sathe Auditorium in Bibewadi on Saturday against the staging of the play Hey Ram! Nathuram. This play has seen similar protests in Aurangabad, Nagpur and other parts of the state by the Opposition parties.

Senior Congress leader Abhay Chhajed said he and his partymen were protesting against the glorification of the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi. “A murder is murder at the end of the day and its glorification is wrong,” he said. Chhajed said that along with Congress workers, members of NCP, Shambhaji Brigade and a few other political parties too were present at the occasion. Some of the protesters were detained by the police but later released.

Originally titled Me Nathuram Godse Boltoy, actor director Sharad Ponkshe had resurrected the play earlier this year under the new title. Although more than 30 performances of the play has been staged in various parts of the state, the protests against it have not gone down.