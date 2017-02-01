Congress, NCP leaders hint at slim chances of pre-poll alliance

Pimpri Mayor Shakuntala Dharade files her nomination from panel number 29 on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo) Pimpri Mayor Shakuntala Dharade files her nomination from panel number 29 on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo)

FOLLOWING THE fallout of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, the Congress-NCP pre-poll alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad also seems unlikely. Leaders of both the parties indicated on Tuesday that there was a bleak possibility of a pre-poll alliance. NCP State Unit Chief Sunil Tatkare said he had spoken to MPCC chief Ashok Chavan about the alliance. “It was important that it happens today, as time was running out for filing nominations… till evening, I don’t know what is happening,” he said.

Congress leader Abhay Chhajed said discussions were going on and he was not aware about the latest updates.

NCP’s Pune City President Vandana Chavan said the Congress is demanding certain seats, which NCP was not ready to part with. “We cannot say whether the alliance will actually take place. If there is a disagreement, it might not happen,” she said.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, NCP Yogesh Behl clearly indicated that alliance between the two parties may not happen. “NCP is on a strong ground. But Congress hardly has any presence in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Several of its sitting corporators have joined other parties,” he said, adding that discussions are still underway.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Mayor Shakuntala Dharade filed her nomination from panel number 29 on Tuesday. NCP President Sanjog Waghere and party leader Nana Kate accompanied her. Her filing of nomination from NCP surprised many. She is considered close to MLA Laxman Jagtap, who was instrumental in picking her for the mayoral post.

On whether the BJP was trying to pressurise her, Mayor Dharade said, “I have filed my nomination from NCP and will contest on NCP ticket. There was no pressure or any attempt by the BJP to join their party.”

However, the mayor acknowledged that Jagtap played a role in her becoming the mayor.

In another development, three NCP corporators — Rajendra Jagtap, Shatrughan Kate and Vinayak Jagtap — resigned from NCP on Monday and joined the BJP. Since the two Jagtaps are related to BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad President and MLA Laxman Jagtap, their resignation was considered a forgone conclusion. Shatrughan Kate’s resignation also did not surprise anybody as he is considered a close confidant of Laxman Jagtap.

Former MLA Anna Bansode has also resigned from the NCP and is reportedly planning to join the BJP, which has already roped in the likes of Independent MLA Mahesh Landge, former MP Gajanan Babar, NCP’s Muslim face Azam Pansare, union leader Yeshwant Bhosale, NCP women’s wing leader Sanjeevani Pandey and several sitting corporators, mainly from NCP.