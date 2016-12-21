Congress identifying potential candidates for PMC elections

After the NCP and the Shiv Sena, the city unit of Congress has started the process of identifying potential candidates to contest the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

“The party has asked aspirants to apply for a ticket. The applications would be accepted from December 21 to 25,” said city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe.

Watch what else is in the news

The interview of the aspirants would be held at Congress Bhavan here from December 27 to 30. Application will cost Rs 500, while a contribution should be made to the party fund. Those from the open category will have to contribute Rs 10,000, other backward class communities can pay Rs 7,500, while those from the SC, ST category can contribute Rs 5,000 crore.

The city Congress chief said that the party would not be affected due to sitting corporators and senior leaders joining other parties. “Those leaving the party want only power and have proved their credibility. The Congress will not suffer as the party has a strong team spread across the city,” he said. Bagawe added that he would convey any grievance or observation of party workers to the state unit chief during the discussion on pre-poll alliance with the NCP.