Confusion mars FYJC admission process even before it starts

It hasn’t started yet, but the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first year junior college (FYJC) students is already mired in confusion, thanks to last-minute cancellations and changes by the admission committee. Every year, admissions to Class XI take place through CAP, which is headed by a committee led by the deputy director of education, Pune.

The CAP committee issues an admission booklet, which contains the user ID and password needed by students to fill the online admission form. The online form has two parts — the first part asks for personal information of students before exam results are declared. The second part deals with their result percentage and choice of college. From this academic year, school principals have been instructed to fill the first part of the form to avoid errors.

On Friday, deputy director of education, Pune, Dinkar Temkar, issued a circular asking all schools to start filling Part I of the online forms on the admission website — http://pune.11thadmission.net — from Monday, May 7. The circular asked the headmaster/principal of schools — whose students are residents of PMC-PCMC areas — to fix a datewise schedule and start the forms by calling students to the schools in batches.

The circular also instructed state board students, who are not residents of PMC-PCMC areas, to keep all relevant documents needed to fill Part I and II of the admission form, including school leaving certificate and reservation certificate, and approach a guidance centre within 10 days of the declaration of SSC results.

Barely a day after issuing the circular, DyDE authorities suddenly withdrew the instructions on Saturday evening and asked schools to wait for the next notice. Irked by the sudden withdrawal, school authorities blamed the “haphazard planning” of the education department. “They have been planning this since months… why such a hurry in issuing confusing instructions? Many school staffers are on holiday around this time and mobilising people, contacting students and making arrangements at the last minute is a headache… thankfully, we had not started the process yet…,” said a school principal.

While Dinkar Temkar remained unavailable for comment, Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune, admitted that the previous instructions were issued ‘prematurely’. “Work on the online process is still on… we have withdrawn the letter and are requesting principals to wait for further instructions. Last year, the process started on May 25… this time, we are early and not late. From Monday, the process for Class XII admissions, for those students who want to change either their college or faculty, will start,” she said.

