Concerns raised over rotary traffic plan for Nal Stop area

THE ROTARY plan in Nal Stop area on Karve Road, after two failed attempts, is set to be re-introduced by the traffic police to facilitate Metro construction in the Paud Phata-Nal Stop stretch of Karve Road. The traffic police has planned to turn the traffic from Paud phata and Nal Stop junction towards SNDT junction, from where it will be routed via Canal Road and Law College Road. Karve Road from Nal stop junction to SNDT junction will be made one way towards Kothrud or Paud Road.

Civic activists and local residents said a similar plan was implemented on a trial basis on June 12, 2017. “The trials were stopped on the first day itself,” said an activist.

Residents said certain modifications have recently been done to widen roads, such as reduction in footpath width, removal of cycle tracks, shifting of bus stops. “At present, there is no footpath from Kothrud police station on Paud Road, at Paud phata junction, and on Karve Road to SNDT junction.

Cycle track on the left side of Canal Road has been removed and footpath width was reduced.

Footpath on the left side of Canal Road has become non-walkable in certain sections. Bus stops on Canal Road are located on the narrow footpath that blocks the entire width,” said a resident.

After introduction of the rotary plan, the entire Karve Road traffic is likely to be diverted to the Canal Road. There would, hence, be a continuous flow of vehicles (including buses) on Canal Road. There would be continuous flow of vehicles on Law College Road as traffic signal at Athavale Chowk would most likely be deactivated to allow free turns to Law College Road for traffic flow from both the sides of Canal Road.

It is feared that there would be a continuous flow of vehicles on Karve Road in the stretch from Nal Stop junction to Paud Phata junction as traffic signal for Law College Road traffic at Nal Stop junction will most likely be deactivated to allow free right turn (towards SNDT junction) and free left towards Deccan. “With nine-metre carriageway width at road centre blocked for Metro work, traffic on Karve Road will be bumper-to-bumper and edge-to-edge during peak hours,” said Mohan B, a local activist.

Mohan added that there were several schools from KG onwards in the SNDT junction-Canal Road area.

“Thousands of schoolchildren — on foot, bicycles and private and school-run vehicles — travel to school via Paud Road, Paud Phata junction, Karve Road, Canal Road, Law College Road and Nal Stop junction.

“Is there a safe access for children on foot and bicycle to their schools and back home from Canal Road, Law College Road, Karve Road, Deccan and Mhatre Bridge side? Would children commuting by PMPML buses have a safe passage from bus stops to schools? “ he asked.

With heavy traffic, narrow footpaths and deactivated traffic signals, it is feared that the roads will soon become very difficult and dangerous for pedestrians.

Highly unsafe road conditions would especially occur on Canal road, Athavale Chowk, Law College Road, Nal stop junction, Karve Road and SNDT junction, said an activist. Two-wheeler riders and cyclists would face the brunt of it the most, he added.

“Slow movement of traffic and resultant traffic snarls at various locations could cause severe congestion on Paud Road, Karve Road, Law College Road, Canal Road. The traffic police should publicise details of the plan and seek suggestions from public,” said Prashant Inamdar of Pedestrians First.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App