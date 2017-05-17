Coming to Pune airport soon: Five new domestic flights, new parking bays

Pune airport (Express photo) Pune airport (Express photo)

Five new flights will soon take off from Pune Airport, which has recently witnessed extensive expansion work at its facilities. According to Ajay Kumar, Pune airport director, GoAir will start a new flight to Bengaluru, and another one to Kolkata, from May 20. Indigo will also start domestic flights to three new domestic destinations, which are still being finalised.

“These flights in the offing would be in addition to the 73 flights that currently operate from the airport,” said Airport Director Ajay Kumar. Air India officials said the carrier is in the process of launching two new flights, including one international flight from Pune, but the final plans are still being chalked out. “Soon, we will start two new flights, one of which will be a domestic flight and another an international one,” said an Air India manager.

Recently, the airport administration has started the construction of four new parking bays. A new terminal building is also set to come up on the eastern side of the existing terminal building. The new building will be able to cater to nearly 5,000 passengers once it is ready for operation by late 2019, said officials.

Dhairyasheel Vandekar, former Air India spokesperson and aviation expert, said that once the expansion work at Pune airport is completed, more flights would fly out of Pune. “Given the demand, we need at least 100 flights at the moment. But due to infrastructural constraints, this has not happened yet. There are limited parking bays and the terminal’s capacity is less, so it’s difficult to fit more flights. Once the expansion work is complete, there will be an exponential increase in the number of flights,” said Vandekar.

