Coming soon: ‘Smart’ schools and clinics in Aundh, Baner and Balewadi

Six civic schools and three government-run clinics located in Aundh, Baner and Balewadi will be given a makeover under the Smart City Mission by the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL). As part of the pilot project, the schools will be equipped with WiFi, LED screens in classrooms, public address systems, CCTV surveillance, firefighting equipment and a security guard cabin.

Classrooms will get a makeover in terms of ‘look and feel’, curriculum and teaching practices, provision for desks, cupboards, green boards and soft boards, among others. Other steps include hiring physical education coaches and specialised trainers, and music teachers to encourage holistic development of students. Besides, toilets will be improved and steps taken to ensure adequate drinking water supply.

Among the schools are the Indira Gandhi Model School in Aundh, Golwalkar Guruji Prathmik Vidyalaya (also in Aundh), Sopanrao Baburao Katke School in Baner and schools in Balewadi. “The aim is to have schools that are vibrant, safe, smart, active and clean,” an official said.

The “smart clinics” are being planned to improve primary healthcare facilities. The government-run clinics normally have a small staff, limited diagnostic and pharma facilities. “The aim is to design and operate smart clinics at 100 locations to provide primary healthcare to Pune residents — free primary health check-up and diagnosis, free sample collection and lab services, and free medicines for common ailments,” an official said.

