College professor held for ‘seeking sexual favours’ from student

A professor in a city college has been arrested for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a student in exchange of passing her in examination. Police said the girl is a Commerce student at a city college where the accused is a professor.

Police said the professor, a resident of Wadgaon Pathar, had been misbehaving with the girl for the last few days. “The girl said she initially ignored him. But later, he called the girl on her cellphone and asked her to meet him at a lodge room. He told the girl that if she agreed to meet him, he will pass her in the annual examination,” said police. The girl recorded the phone call and informed her parents about the incident. Her parents approached activist Shiva Pasalkar and filed a police complaint.

