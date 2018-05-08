College of Military Engineering conducts two-day workshop

The College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, conducted a two-day Army Technical Seminar sponsored by Army Design Bureau on ‘Leveraging Technology for Combat Engineering Challenges In High Altitude Areas’ on Friday and Saturday.

Congruent to the Indian Army’s vision to meet operational challenges in high altitude areas, the seminar was aimed at identifying, appreciating and discussing futuristic trends and emerging technologies in the fields of habitat development, all-weather mobility, provision of engineering support, airfield development and camouflage, a press release issued through the Defence PRO said.

CME Commandant, Lt Gen Michael Mathews, presided over the event and highlighted the requirement of an integrated approach by all stakeholders in the incorporation of latest technology in overcoming combat engineering challenges in high-altitude areas. Lt Gen S K Shrivastava, AVSM, Engineer-in-Chief, and Lieutenant General PJS Pannu, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, delivered keynote addresses at the seminar.

SR Vadera, director, defence laboratory of Jodhpur, along with his team of scientists, brought out the latest developments in the field of camouflage and deception.

