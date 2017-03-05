College of Engineering Pune wins National Robocon 2017

4 colleges from Pune reached the quaterfinals 4 colleges from Pune reached the quaterfinals

College of Engineering Pune (COEP) on Saturday won the ABU National Robocon 2017 organised by Doordarshan and MIT Academy of Engineering, Alandi at Balewadi Sports Complex. They will represent India at the ABU International Robocon 2017 to be held in Tokyo later this year. MIT Pune was the runner-up team while Vadodara College of Engineering Girls Team stood third.

As many as 112 engineering colleges from across India participated in the three-day event. Overall, engineering colleges from Pune dominated the competition with four Pune teams reaching the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, COEP beat Vadodara Institute of Engineering (girls team) while MIT Pune beat Vadodara Institute of Engineering (boys team). It was a nail-biting finish to the competition with both local teams in the finals. But it was the COEP that emerged victorious with their speed and strategy. The four quarter final teams from Pune included COEP, MIT, VIT and PES Modern College. The contest theme this year was “Asobi: The Landing Disc”. The theme revolves around the word “asobi” (play), which is also a fundamental philosophy behind Robocon.