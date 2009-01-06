College Bytes

Seminar on business

An interesting and informative seminar for the students and faculty members on- Business Beyond Borders was conducted by the Raisoni Group of Institutes at Symbiosis VishwaBhavan. Vice chancellor of University of Pune Narendra Jadhav inaugurated the seminar. Jadhav delved at length upon the journey of Indian economy since independence and pointed at the ills of closed economy of prelibralised period. Other Speakers included captain C M Chitale,dean,PUMBA who spoke on the human side of growth. He asked the students to shed out the attitude of comfort,complain,conflict and adopt assignments as a challenge. The programme was concluded by M Narsimappa,chief income tax commissioner. At the end,meritorious students were awarded with prizes by Sanjay Patankar,director,GHRIMR,Wagholi.

Shiksha Bharti Puraskar awarded

Pune-based corporate trainer of International repute,Prakash Rohera of The Redwood Edge has been recognised at the national level for excellence in the field of corporate training. Prakash Rohera was presented the Shiksha Bharti Puraskar by the All India Achievers Foundation at a seminar in New Delhi recently. An internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and corporate trainer,Prakash Rohera,over the last decade,has been training and guiding managers and executives at top notch multinational companies and financial institutions spread across the globe.

EYF Membership

Your chance to be a part of the electrifying youth fest Verve,Express Youth Forum invites memberships from all students in the age group of 16 to 26 years. Please Contact: Ankit Shah: 9049480170,Rohan Jain 9881160507 and Sandeep Vernekar 9970940697.

Celebration time

Jai Hind High School and the M. U. College of Commerce are celebrating their Diamond and Silver Jubilee respectively today. A function will be held at Jai Hind High School,Pimpri. Rahul Bajaj M.P will be the chief guest Ram Jethmalani,M.P. and former union minister and Supriya Sule M.P will be the guest of honor.

Lawful act

The I L S Law College won the first intercollegiate state-level Lokmanya Tilak Appellate Moot Competition organised by Deccan Education Society’s Law College. The Symbiosis Law college was the runner-up. Ten colleges participated in the competition. The prize distribution ceremony was held at the hands of Justice Abhay Oak,judge,Mumbai high court. He delivered a lecture on- Challenges before the profession of Law and solutions to overcome the problems. Ajit Patwardhan,chairman,D E S governing body,Vikas Kakatkar,vice-chairman,Shrikrushna Kanetkar,secretary,H P Deshmukh,director,D E S Law College and Rohini Honap,principal were present at the function. The Yashwantrao Chavan Law College achieved a prize for best criminal revision application memorial. Shweta Bapat of M M Shankarao Chavan Law College and Harleen Jitte of I L S Law College won individual prizes for best advocate for criminal and best advocate for civil respectively. Advocate Ajay Radkar and V P Shintre were the judges for the final rounds.

