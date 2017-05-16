Co-opted corporators’ nominations: ‘Disgruntled’ BJP leaders awaiting GB meeting

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap

THE PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD unit of the BJP refused on Monday to reveal its plan regarding the possibility of scrapping the nominations of two party leaders — Babu Nair and Mauli Thorat — as co-opted corporators. The nomination of the two leaders has left several miffed in the party. BJP leaders have accused Nair and Thorat of working against the interest of the party.

“I think the names will be ratified by the civic general body meeting,” said BJP House leader Eknath Pawar. He, however, did not sound much confident on whether the civic general body would reject the nominations. He avoided answering the question. But, Pawar stressed that since Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken the decision regarding nominating the two leaders, it is being considered as the final. “So far, I have received no communication that there would be reconsideration of the two names,” he said.

A senior BJP leader said though the two ‘controversial’ names might not make it to the final list of the civic general body. “Anything can happen…can’t say what the civic general body, where the BJP enjoys majority, can do,” he said. The civic general body meeting is scheduled for May 19. BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar, meanwhile, refused to comment. BJP president Laxman Jagtap too, remained unreachable.

Jagtap is apparently upset, but has maintained his silence over the issue. He had recommended the names of Sarang Kamtekar and Amar Moolchandani. Another party MLA, Mahesh Landge too seems upset, but he has accepted the CM’s decision. Landge had recommended the name of his supporter Yogesh Landge. Both Jagtap and Landge’s recommendations were rejected by the CM.

Nair had joined the BJP from the Congress three years ago. Thorat, meanwhile, had been a long-time BJP leader. Both have denied any wrongdoing. “I have never worked against the party’s interest,” said Nair. Kartik Landge, brother of MLA Mahesh Landge, said Nair is a strong BJP loyalist and there should be no controversy over his nomination. “The CM has taken the decision, we should all accept it,” he said.

