CM shows the way, directs staff to remove red beacon

The decision would further strengthen the democracy, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

Leading from the front, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday immediately brought into practice the Union cabinet decision of not using red beacon on the official vehicle during his visit to city.

“I have got the red beacon removed from the official vehicle instead of waiting for its implementation from May 1. The attitude of a person changes when he moves around in a vehicle with red beacon…the Union government’s decision is a welcome step to end the VIP culture,” he said at a felicitation function in the city. In a statement, the district information office informed that the chief minister decided to implement the

Union government’s decision with immediate effect during his visit to the city instead of waiting till May 1.

Fadnavis said the state government welcomed the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the VIP culture. “The decision would further strengthen the democracy,” he said, after he directed the government staff to remove the red beacon from the official vehicle of the CM.

