Clinical Establishments Act will hurt people more: IMA

THE INDIAN Medical Association has said it is opposing the Clinical Establishments Act because it believes the Act will only cause problems to patients and the community at large — not to doctors. “We are fighting for the community, not for doctors,” said President Elect of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Ravi Wankhedkar. He was speaking at ‘Multicon 2017’, a medical conference organised by the IMA in Pune recently.

“The new trend of criminalising laws against private practitioners is troubling. Every year, corrupt bureaucrats and politicians take away crores of rupees from our economy, as has been exposed in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers; but how many people have been arrested for that? And here, they want to jail and heavily fine doctors for making small mistakes,” said Wankhedkar, with reference to the Clinical Establishments Act.

Enacted in 2010 by the Central government, the aim of the Act is to provide for registration and regulation of clinical establishments, but it has faced strong opposition from the IMA, especially in Karnataka, where 40,000 doctors refused to report for Out Patient duties on November 3 to protest against the Act. “People cannot expect world-class medical service if they pay peanuts,” he added.

“When the intellectuals of a country come out in protest, something is going wrong somewhere in the system,” said Wankhedkar, adding that a priority of his as President of the IMA would be to strengthen the public healthcare system in India. “However, unfortunately, health has not been on the agenda of any government. Although we call ourselves a mid-level developing country, our death rate is higher than a small country like Sri Lanka, and we spend less on healthcare than Thailand and Bangladesh,” he said.

Although the government expects medical graduates to serve bonds, they do not provide the basic infrastructure, like 24/7 electricity, to support them, he added.

Held at Annasaheb Sathe Sabhagruha at Satara Road, the Multi Con 2017 conference included presentations, workshops and speeches on a variety of specialities and super-specialities, like Robotic Surgery, Mysteries of Obesity, Cancer Treatment and Changing trends in IVF, by medical professionals from the IMA.

This was the 28th year of the annual conference, the aim of which is to update the knowledge of allopathic doctors, across medical disciplines.

