Cleanliness drive at Wanowrie ground: 500 liquor bottles among 350 kg waste collected

At around 7 am in the morning on Sunday, 20 volunteers gathered at the ground situated next to the Kedari Chowk in Kedari Nagar area in Wanowrie for a cleanliness drive. After working tirelessly for four hours at a stretch, the volunteers collected nearly 350 kgs of waste, which included 500 liquor bottles, weighing around 150 kg and 200 kg of plastic waste.

“There are a number of liquor shops in the area. There may be people buying liquor from these shops, drinking at the ground and leaving the bottles at the place. It is high time that residents of Wanowrie take serious note of this mess within the heart of their locality and come out of the existing ‘hangover’. In the last two years of our various cleanliness drives, we have never found such high number of liquor bottles in one single spot,” said Wing Cdr (veteran) Puneet Sharma, who organised the cleanliness drive under the initiative Swachh Pune-Swachh Bharat which he founded in 2014.

Talking about the Swachh Pune-Swachh Bharat initiative, Sharma said that the team members mainly consist of IT professionals who make it a point to gather at a pre-decided venue every Sunday for a cleanliness drive. Initially, he says, the volunteers used to clean public places like bus stops, railway stations and airports, but now they concentrate more on beautifying places. A few months ago, they painted the Magarpatta flyover with Warli paintings. “We want to convey to the public that blaming the PMC time and again is not going to help. It is we, the residents, who should act towards cleaning our city,” added Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5), Swachh Pune-Swachh Bharat has collaborated with two groups — Let’s Rise and PTC — to organise an event titled ‘Jawani for Mastani Lake’, wherein volunteers from various groups will gather at Mastani Lake on Saswad Road at 7 in the morning to carry out a cleanliness drive at the Lake. “People generally come there for picnics and leave the lake unclean. So before the monsoon starts, we aim at cleaning the lake,” said Sharma.

The city will also see other events marking the World Environment Day. Anand Van (The Forest of Joy) at NIBM Road will celebrate the day with an initiative to prevent soil erosion and help retain the fertile soil in Anand van, tree plantation and watering the existing saplings. The event will take place from 6.30 am to 10 am.

MIT World Peace University Campus at Kothrud, Pune, will be launching the Smart Campus Cloud Network (SCCN) project of TERRE Policy Centre for management of resource efficiency and contributing to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on June 5.

It will be launched by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at Saint Dnyaneshwara Hall at 10.30 am. The initiative, called ‘From Carbon Footprint to Campus HandPrints’, aims to create awareness about energy conservation, water management, waste management, air pollution and sustainable transport.

