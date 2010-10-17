Civic engineers protest change of DP charge

A day after municipal commissioner Mahesh Zagade handed over charge of the 2007 Development Plan (DP) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to additional city engineer Vivek Kharwadkar from city engineer Prashant Waghmare,the civic engineers staged a protest on Saturday outside the commissioners office at PMC headquarters. Later,Zagade clarified that the move did not have any negative motive.

I had recognised Waghmares capacities. He is hardworking and capable. I had given him the responsibility of writing techincal reports of various civic departments. But the responsibilities of the city engineer are obviously more than that of others. The day-to-day work keeps Waghmare occupied. Thus,I decided to appoint another official,who can look after the sole responsibility of the implementation of the existing DP. However,this does not have any negative connotations, said Zagade. Implementation of the DP should not get delayed,he said,adding that heb would personally keep track of the DP.

