Civic body looks to replicate biogas success story in all wards

The solid waste department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has sought reservation of plots for solid waste processing in all 144 wards following the success of biogas plants in parts of the city to deal with garbage generated in those areas.

The department has cited the huge rise in solid waste generation in the city over the past two decades. Over the last 20 years,the city has transformed a lot. New issues have come up. The major one has been a rise in solid waste generation and the ban on open dumping of garbage, said Suresh Jagtap,deputy municipal commissioner,who is in charge of solid waste department.

He said the civic body had a tough time handling the garbage generated in its jurisdiction,which had worsened with the opposition of villagers to dumping of waste in places where the solid waste was being dumped so far. The situation had led it to explore ways of handling garbage and the biogas plant at Model Colony area of Shivajinagar to process five tonnes garbage was an outcome. The successful running of the plant has spurred several corporators to take up such projects in their respective wards. As a result,there are 14 biogas plants coming up and several are still on paper owing to lack of space.

The PMC is revising the development plan of old parts in the city. The planning authority has been urged to reserve plots for small garbage processing plants in each of the 144 electoral wards, Jagtap said,adding that this would enable decentralisation of processing of solid waste,besides generating power.

Deputy municipal commissionerVijay Dahibhate,who is in charge of the PMC electrical department,said his department had suggested to the planning authority to make provisions for setting up such projects to help generate electricity and light streetlights,civic offices and gardens. The biogas projects have provided electricity for streetlights in Model Colony,civic office in Aundh and garden in Pashan. They are saving money.

Municipal commissioner Mahesh Pathak had recently,at a function to felicitate those manning the biogas plants,urged citizens and elected representatives to aid the civic body in setting up waste processing projects.

