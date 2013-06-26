Citybriefs

Chemists call off stir

The Maharashtra State Chemists and Druggists Association called off its agitation,following talks with Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday . The Chief Minister has assured us to look into our grievances. As he promised to set up a committee to address the issues,we have decided to call off the agitation, Association general secretary Anil Navander said. From Monday,chemists across the state had kept their stores open for only eight hours,from 2 pm to 10 pm,as a mark of protest against Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorities. The wholesale chemists business owners had also stopped purchasing medical supplies in protest against the alleged harassment of FDA officials.

Aundh hospital: Ajit Pawar orders probe

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday appointed a

one-man committee of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shrikar Pradeshi to probe into the functioning of the state government-run Aundh General Hospital.

Pawar’s directives came following a written complaint made by MLA

Laxman Jagtap,seeking his intervention to improve the functioning of the hospital.

