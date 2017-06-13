Pune shooters shine in West Zone Shooting Championship in Mumbai

The fifth West Zone Shooting Championship, 2017, in small-bore rifle and pistol events, was conducted at MRA Shooting Ranges, Mumbai. The fifth West Zone Shooting Championship, 2017, in small-bore rifle and pistol events, was conducted at MRA Shooting Ranges, Mumbai.

The fifth West Zone Shooting Championship, 2017, in small-bore rifle and pistol events, was conducted at MRA Shooting Ranges, Mumbai, between June 4 and 10. The championship saw 12-year-old shooter Atharva Chauhan winning three gold medals in youth, junior and senior categories of 10M Air Rifle competition with an unequalled score of 387/400.

Another shooter Shrusti Somase (14) scored 385/400, winning silver in youth and junior categories, whereas bronze in senior category of 10M Air Rifle event. Both Atharva and Shrusti have received training at city-based Gun For Glory (GFG) shooting academy. Other winners include Shivankur Jadhav (17), who won gold in junior category and silver in senior category of 50-metre prone air rifle event; Varidhi Goray (13), who won bronze in youth category of 10-metre Air Rifle event, and Yash Chaudhary (15), who won bronze in junior category of 25-metre standard pistol event.

“We believe in nurturing and enhancing the performance of shooters with continuous assessment at each stage of their learning, and when it is combined with their hard work, winning becomes easy,” said senior coaches at GFG Kiran Khandare and Shah Abdul Kayyum. More than 500 shooters from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadara and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Gujarat participated in the championship.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App