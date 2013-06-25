City runs short of anti-tuberculosis drugs for children

Critically needed anti-tuberculosis drugs,particularly in the liquid form for the paediatric age group,have been in short supply at Sassoon General Hospital. Besides,it was also found that these drugs are running short at the city tuberculosis control office of PMC and PCMC as well.

According to state TB officer Dr H H Chavan,none of the districts has an adequate stock of paediatric anti-TB drugs,India bears the largest burden of TB in the world. Every year,18 lakh patients need to be treated for it,along with 1 lakh multi drug-resistant TB cases.

Of the 34,975 TB patients in the state since January this year,a total of 13,568 are new cases,while nearly four to five per cent of the total number of cases are within the paediatric age group. A total of 6,598 patients have been diagnosed with the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis,out of which 3,200 cases are from Mumbai alone while 90 are from Pune Municipal Corporation area.

According to PMC City Tuberculosis Officer Dr N D Thakur,there has been three TB deaths in the period between April and May this year,while a total of 312 new cases were detected during the same period. In Pimpri-Chinchwad,there are a total of 928 TB cases since January this year.

Under Indias public TB treatment programme,the Centre purchases the drugs and distributes them among the states,which in turn provide treatment to patients in their respective regions. The shortage of stock is related to drug procurement issues.

The overall delay in procurement and the resultant shortage of stock has affected patients across the country,Leena Menghaney,India manager of international medical and humanitarian aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors without borders) told The Indian Express.

The stock-out,as they call it,has had an effect in almost all the states.

In Maharashtra,Chavan admitted that there were issues regarding procuring paediatric age group anti TB drugs in June. We,however,reshuffled the stock from districts that have a better stock, Chavan said.

While admitting that there had been a shortage of the second line drugs for treating TB,the demand has been met with by procuring the drugs from Rajasthan and other states,Chavan said.

According to highly placed sources,tendering for procurement should have taken place a year in advance. But in 2011,that was not the case. A crucial drug like Streptomycin,used for treating tuberculosis,has not been bought for the past two years. There were limited doses of the drugs meant for paediatric patients belonging to all the four weight categories. However,health ministry officials keep making assurances of expediting the procurement process.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App