City Briefs

Four-day NGO fair begins

The 6th Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair  2013 organised by Ishanya Foundation (ISFON) was inaugurated by Bajaj Auto Limited vice-chairman Madhur Bajaj,actor Bhagyashree Patwardhan and Parul Mehta,founder-trustee of the foundation at Ishanya Mall on Thursday. Over 100 NGOs and self-help groups from across the state will display sweets,organic food,handmade cards,lamps,saris and jewellery at the four-day event. Participating NGOs include Aai Day Care Center for mentally-challenged children,Akanksha Foundation,Deep Griha Society,Dhanlaxmi Bachat Group,Ecoexist,Foundation for Research & Development and Idea Foundation.

Hazare undergoes surgery

Social activist Anna Hazare underwent a prostate surgery on Thursday morning. He will be discharged in two-three days, said Dr S S Bapat,chief trustee of the hospital. Hazare was admitted to the hospital on Monday after he complained of fatigue and frequency in urination. Doctors stabilised the blood pressure levels before conducting the surgery,as he suffered mild hypertension.

250 workers under welfare scheme not paid

Around 250-300 people working under the National Family Welfare Programme have complained that they haven’t been paid their salaries since April. Pradeep Dixit,chief of the All India Family Welfare Association,said the workers employed with 32 family welfare centres under the programme had not received their dearness allowance from April 2004. Wages as per the sixth pay commission recommendations also have not been given,and despite several representations,the state government is indifferent towards us. Government employees involved in carrying out family planning and welfare programmes have been paid but those working with NGOs under the same programme have not been promoted yet,Dixit said,adding that they would stage a protest to press for their demands.

Residents to protests hike in power tarrif

A state-wide agitation will be held on October 18 to protest the inefficiency of the power utility by holding a demonstration and burning electricity bills outside Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company,Rasta Peth. For the past three months,power tariff for residential,commercial and industrial consumers have gone up by 30 per cent, said Vivek Velankar,chief of Sajag Grahak Manch. The inefficiency of the power utility has cost the consumers dearly,he alleged,and has urged residents to join the protest by burning electricity bills.

MCCIA to honour 12 industries

Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) will honour 12 industries for their for their contribution to the field,on October 20,at Swami Vivekanand Auditorium MIT. The GS Parkhi Industrial Merit Award has been bagged by Softtech Engineers for their product AutoDCR.

Yerawada jail officials submit medical reports of Mane to HC

Yerawada Central Prison authorities on Thursday submitted to the Bombay High Court documents related to the treatment of Maharashtra state transport (ST) driver Santosh Mane. Mane,who went on a rampage in January last year killing nine people,injuring 27 and damaging around 40 vehicles,was pronounced guilty of murder by the court of Additional Session and District Judge V K Shewale in April this year and was awarded the death sentence.

The court had set aside the sentence,observing that the trial court had not given him a hearing on the quantum of punishment after his conviction,as mandated under Section 235 (2) of the CrPC. The court had ordered the jail administration to present details of Manes treatment after he was pronounced guilty.

Allot six teaching hours for Hindi

A state-level association of Hindi teachers has demanded that minimum six hours be allotted for the language for classes V-X. Addressing mediapersons on Thursday,association president Anilkumar Joshi said a signature campaign would be launched to press for the demand.Hindi can act as a tool for national integration. At present,only four teaching hours are allotted for the subject. It is inadequate and hence,at least six hours should be allotted, he said. The association has also warned of a massive agitation by December if the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education fails to accept its demand. The body,a few years ago,had demanded that Hindi be introduced in schools from class I. However,the demand is still pending with the government.

