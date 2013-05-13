Citizens call tracks unsafe,waste of space

The city has a lot of people who are ready to shun fuel-guzzling vehicles and take up cycling,but unsafe tracks keep them away from pedalling to their destinations. While some complain of negligence on part of the Pune Municipal Corporation towards the upkeep of cycling tracks,others find fault in their wrong location.

Even when the tracks were in a better condition,they were not safe to be used at all. With such haphazard planning,the tracks are of no use, says Ulhas Joshi,52,who has been cycling for over 35 years now.

He also points out the unsafe entry and exit points for such tracks. The entry point does not have enough space for cyclists to get in at ease and sometimes the exit of the tracks lead to main roads always buzzing with traffic, he says,citing the examples of cycle tracks on Satara,Erandwane and Sinhagad roads.

Divya Date,who has been cycling for over 20 years,feels that renovating or constructing such cycle tracks in other parts of the city will make no difference either. She believes a change needs to come at the elementary level of issuing licences to vehicle owners. Cycles must also be recognised as part of the traffic. The sad thing is that people who are driving or riding vehicles on the road have little respect for traffic rules and regulations. Simple rules like keeping to your side of the road,and the need to know and obey traffic rules are not followed by road users, says Date (40). She claims to have noticed that cyclists prefer to take the main road rather than the tracks and feels that such tracks are only a waste of space in a city like Pune,which is getting more and more congested everyday.

Nachiket Joshi,a young cyclist who organises cycle tours in the city,suggests more cycle tracks to connect heritage points in the city. There is a trend of heritage walks that have started in the city. Pune is filled with structures which propagate our heritage,but some of them may be located far away from each other. If cycle tracks are laid out connecting these points,more heritage cycle rides can be organised in Pune, he says. Joshi says such heritage cycle rides may become a tourist attraction and increase the inflow of tourists.

