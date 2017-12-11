Chinchwad: 20-year-old spends two hours on high tension pole

A “mentally unstable man” climbed up and spent almost two hours on a high tension electricity pole in Chinchwad early Sunday morning, causing chaos and confusion and giving jitters to onlookers. The 20-year-old, who refused to climb down despite fervent pleas by the rescue team and the crowd, indulged in a bit of theatrics.

Identified as Samir Khan (20, a resident of Chinchwade Nagar, Chinchwad) had reportedly climbed up the pole at about 5 am when the rest of his family was fast asleep. Soon after he was noticed by residents, the Fire Brigade was pressed into action, but even the trained men from the fire fighting team had a tough time getting Khan down from the pole.

“It was a live transmission line for high tension power transfer. The first thing that our team did was to switch off the power supply in the area. When the personnel approached him, trying to convince him to get down, he refused to cooperate. After efforts of about an hour, the team managed to get him down,” said Kiran Gawade, PCMC Fire Brigade chief.

He was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital by family and fire fighting team. His family said that Khan was mentally unstable and he had tried many such “feats” in the past as well. An MSEDCL official said the man must have climbed from the centre of the 22 KV double pole structure. “The live wire was on the side of the DP…that is why he remained safe…” the official said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App