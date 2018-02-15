Child Rights Commission to conduct grievance hearing at Shirur Kasar

According to Varsha Deshpande, founder of Lek Laadki Abhiyaan, child marriages are common in the tehsil as their parents are involved in sugarcane cutting and hence migrate to new places. (Representational Image) According to Varsha Deshpande, founder of Lek Laadki Abhiyaan, child marriages are common in the tehsil as their parents are involved in sugarcane cutting and hence migrate to new places. (Representational Image)

The state Child Rights Commission will hold a grievance hearing about the issues minor girls face at Shirur Kasar tehsil in Beed district on February 16. Headed by Pravin Ghuge, along with other members like Santosh Shinde and Shalini Karad, the commission will hear the complaints raised by the girls at the tehsil. Recently, taking cognisance of an Indian Express report, titled ‘Child marriages in Marathwada: in four months 63 minor girls to be married in Beed’, the HC had last year ordered a meeting of all stakeholders.

According to Varsha Deshpande, founder of Lek Laadki Abhiyaan, child marriages are common in the tehsil as their parents are involved in sugarcane cutting and hence migrate to new places. Overall, some 73 marriages child marriages were prevented. “However, there are 13 cases where the child marriage could not be stopped,” Deshpande added. The complaints will be heard by the commission. The girls are also planning to raise another issue that 43 anganwadis have no buildings and as many as 60 posts, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, are lying vacant at girls’ hostels.

Deshpande said at least 16 different issues will be raised at the hearing. “There are 47 ashram shalas but a few women teachers. None of the state transport buses ply at at least 20 of the routes, due to which girls miss schools,” he added.

