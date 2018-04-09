Chief commissioner says maximum services will be covered under Right to Services

RIGHT TO Services Chief Commissioner, Swadheen Kshatriya, said on Saturday that as many as 462 services from 24 departments have come under the ambit of the Right to Services Act. “There will be more services, notified and unnotified, under the Act,” he said.

Kshatriya was speaking at an event organised by National Society for Clean Cities, Pune. At the event, most of the local residents complained that required services were not included under the Act. “I will be talking to various departments to do so,” Kshatriya told the residents.

The chief commissioner, responding to a question about the safety of citizens’ data, said, “I am glad this point was raised. I will look into and talk to the Information Technology Department. I will see to it that safety of data becomes a priority.”

He said district collectors will be the implementing authority of the Right to Services (RTS) Act. A review meeting will be held with the collectors every month, he said. “District collectors had demanded for an online monitoring system, which is intended to help them monitor applications. Issues relating to poor connectivity and slow server speeds are being looked into,” he added

“We will give equal importance to letters sent by post, too,” said Kshatriya. The RTS Commissioner said errant officials will be penalised. “If there is delay in providing services, within stipulated 30 days, citizens can take up complaints at higher level,” he added.

Satish Khot of National Society for Clean Cities praised Kshatriya’s “forthcoming attitude”. “This is what is expected of government officials,” he said.

