Chemists’ Association objects to ‘online sale of abortion kits without prescription’

The Chemists’ Association of Pune has hit out against the manner in which medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits were allegedly being sold by certain online pharmacies without a prescription. “I could procure one easily using another name,” said Vijay Changediya, secretary of the association. In a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the association lashed out against any kind of regulation of online pharmacies.

“Chemists sell the kit only after seeing an official prescription from a certified abortion centre. From among 7,000 chemists, approximately 100 have the kits,” Changediya said. Changediya and Prasanna Patil, along with others, told the media that some of the online pharmacies were even providing consumers with doctors who allegedly provide them a prescription. The association demanded a thorough investigation by FDA authorities.

Chemists had undertaken a nationwide strike recently to protest against the “illegal” sale of medicines online.They pointed out that some of the online pharmacies were supplying all products, including I-pill and anti-depressants, without confirming the authenticity of the prescription and the patients. The association members, while pointing out that online sale of medicines does affect their business, said it could also lead to irrational use of medicines and sale of fake drugs.

