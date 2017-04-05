Chef-turned-bodybuilder: Coach Raju sees protégés win Pune Shree, Mr India titles

At least five of Raju’s protégés have won titles in body-building. (Express Photo) At least five of Raju’s protégés have won titles in body-building. (Express Photo)

Tucked away in a corner of Raju Sherigara’s gym in Wanowrie, with its manual treadmill, dumbbells and weightlifting machines, is a small photo frame of Sir Bejan Fisher. A name that 42-year-old Raju practically worships everyday. For it was late Bejan Fisher who, 30 years ago, had seen a spark in Raju even as he swept hotel floors and slept in the staff room at a Camp-based restaurant.

“My mother passed away and my father had remarried. He did not pay attention to me and my sister. She was packed off to my grandmother’s home and I started working at a camp-based hotel at the age of six. I studied till Class VI at St. Vincent’s night school, but it became difficult to continue and hence I started working full time at several hotels. It was during this time that Sir Bejan Fisher, who had just launched the first gym at Camp, felt that I had the potential to become a body builder,” recalled Sherigara.

Between 1993 and 1997, Fisher trained Sherigara, who was 14 years old at the time. Soon, this young man bagged the Pune Shree body-building title three times in a row. Fisher’s death in 1997 came as a big blow for Sherigara, who then worked as a chef at various hotels. “It was in 2005 that I decided to go back to the sport Sir Fisher had trained me for. He soon won the Pune Shree title at the age of 30 and then started working as a body-building coach at various gyms.

At least five of his protégés have won several titles in body-building, including Pune Shree and Mr India (Junior).

One of his students, Zubair Shaikh, recently won the Pune Shree title at a body-building event organised by the Pune district at Karvenagar.

“Raju Sir has immense experience and training, which helped me greatly,” he said.

Among other students, who had won titles just a month ago include, Krishna Kadam (Mr India Junior: fourth place), Manish Ahir in 75 kg category also bagged fourth place in Mr India- Junior, while Sachin Chopde got the fourth rank in Mr India Senior.

Even as Sherigara preps his students for further events, this chef-turned-bodybuilder is now aiming for the Satish Sugar All-India Classic competition — a much-awaited and tough competition for bodybuilders — to be held in December, Karnataka.

