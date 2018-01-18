Chandni Chowk project: NHAI asks PMC to speed up land transfer process

In a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the NHAI said the PMC was in possession of 2.5 hectare land that would be used for the project while it had to acquire the remaining land and handover to the authority for the project. In a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the NHAI said the PMC was in possession of 2.5 hectare land that would be used for the project while it had to acquire the remaining land and handover to the authority for the project.

With no development despite frequent reminders, the National Highway Authority of Indian (NHAI) has communicated that it was not able to start the much-awaited multilevel bridge at Chandni Chowk due to non-possession of land.

In a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the NHAI said the PMC was in possession of 2.5 hectare land that would be used for the project while it had to acquire the remaining land and handover to the authority for the project. “The PMC has not yet transferred the land in its possession and is yet to complete the process of acquiring the remaining land. The NHAI was not able to start the work on the project,” it said.

The PMC is supposed to acquire the remaining land by compensating to the land owners and the citizens that would be affected. The NHAI said that it was brought to its notice that land acquisition is yet to be complete as the compensation for the land is not finalised.

The civic body has the responsibility of shifting the underground utilities but the PMC administration has not done it so far, it said. The NHAI also reminded the PMC that necessary no objection from the forest and environment department is required to be taken for the implementation of the project.

Kothrud legislator Medha Kulkarni said she had hold a meeting of officers of the PMC and the NHAI to speed up the process to start the project work but the PMC was delaying it. “I have recently reminded the PMC on completing the land acquisition process as it was delaying the start of the project,” she said. She added that the PMC’s delay might affect the residents.

The PMC has planned a Rs 420 crore project of constructing multilevel bridge at Chandni Chowk to ease the traffic problem. Chandni Chowk is the main junction that connects Bavdhan, the National Defence Academy (NDA), Mulshi, Paud and Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. It has been witnessing heavy traffic due to its connectivity to Information Technology Park at Hinjewadi via the highway. A multilevel bridge has been planned to ensure smooth flow of traffic in any direction via Chandni Chowk.

The PMC has been asked to include new roads in the development plan as proposed in the project. The project would require acquisition of 12 hectare of land, which is mostly forest or private property. So, the district administration have been asked to take a necessary steps for the purpose.

