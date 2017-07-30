CEOs, business heads attend workshop on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

The workshop was organised by the DFID, UK, for promotion and adoption of apprenticeship training. The workshop was organised by the DFID, UK, for promotion and adoption of apprenticeship training.

A workshop on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) was recently organised in the city by the Department for International Development (DFID), UK, with the support of FICCI and Deccan Chambers of Commerce Industries & Agriculture, Pune, for promotion and adoption of apprenticeship training.

Asheesh Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, was the chief guest at the workshop and delivered a detailed presentation about NAPS and its benefits to the industry. He spoke about various myths that prevail in the industry and mentioned about initiatives being taken by the government to create a seamless apprenticeship training eco-system to support the industries and the growing young population of India.

The workshop was attended by a host of CEOs, founders, HR heads and senior managers from more than 60 leading organisations across automobile, food, health, infrastructure, pharma and IT sectors. The NAPS workshop is a part of a series of workshops to be conducted across industry clusters surrounding major cities targeting the private sector to promote NAPS and help them fill the skill gap in their workforce.

Anu Gupta, Head, skills and inclusion, DFID, highlighted various skills programmes supported by the UK government, in India. She was excited about the initiatives taken up by the Indian and British government together in the skills sector. The workshop covered knowledge sessions on engaging apprentices, its benefits, case studies by the industries engaging apprentices and an establishment registration kiosk for on-the-spot registration.

H P Srivastava, vice-president, DCCIA, supported the government scheme and encouraged DCCIA members to come forward and enrol in NAPS. “The DFID, Government of UK, is supporting the roll out of NAPS as a part of its technical collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). FICCI Skills Division is supporting the ministry in popularising the initiative by targeting the industrial clusters and addressing their apprenticeship related issues. The Deccan Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture, Pune is supporting the initiative at the regional level, “ Srivastava said.

