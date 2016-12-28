Centenary celebrations of Assam literary body starts with hoisting of 1 lakh flags

Preparations for a five-day event, which will start from February 1, 2017 in Sivasagar have also started in full swing. (Source: File) Preparations for a five-day event, which will start from February 1, 2017 in Sivasagar have also started in full swing. (Source: File)

The year-long centenary celebrations of Asam Sahitya Sabha — Assam’s largest and oldest socio-literary body — began on Tuesday as numerous branches of the organisation hoisted 1 lakh flags across the state.

Preparations for a five-day event, which will start from February 1, 2017 in Sivasagar — the town where the first session was held in 1917 — have also started in full swing.

Watch What Else is Making News

The Sabha’s president and eminent Assamese author Dhrubajyoti Bora hoisted the flag at Bhagavati Baruva Bhavan in Guwahati, while its vice-president Parag Thakur raised the centenary flag at Chandrakanta Handiqui Bhavan in Jorhat.

“It is a great moment in the history of Assam’s language and culture that Asam Sahitya Sabha, founded in 1916, completed 100 years. The Sabha is a not just a symbol but also a huge umbrella under which every indigenous language and culture of Assam feel secure and safe.

We pay our tribute to the founders like Padmanath Gohain-Baruah and Lakshminath Bezbaroa and resolve to take Assamese literature to new heights in the days to come,” Bora said in Guwahati.

However, the preparations have been marred by controversies, with a section of the Sabha branches and former presidents accusing general secretary Paramananda Rajbangshi of indulging in a series of irregularities.