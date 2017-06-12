Cellphones, hard disks stolen from vocalist Prabha Atre’s residence

The police have booked an unidentified person under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have booked an unidentified person under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

A teenager allegedly managed to gain a surreptitious entry into the residence of renowned vocalist Prabha Atre, situated off Jangli Maharaj road, and fled with cellphones and electronic storage devices in the early hours of Sunday. Atre (84), a classical vocalist belonging to Kirana Gharana, also operates an academy where music and allied arts are taught from the same premise where the theft occurred.

Two cellphones, two hard disks and one pen drive were stolen from her residence, police said. According to the Deccan police, the theft happened at about 4.30 am on Sunday when the singer was busy in her riyaz ritual.

“The boy who appears to be about 17-18 years old gained entry into the house from the main gate as it was open at that time. He entered and rummaged through the hall. He picked up the cellphones, hard disks and a pen drive that was kept on a table in the hall and left the bungalow swiftly. He must have spent between 3 to 5 minutes in the property,” said Ajay Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of Deccan Police Station.

Atre registered a complaint regarding the theft. The police have booked an unidentified person under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. According to police, there were several other people in the house, including a nephew, a personal aide and a foreign disciple of the vocalist.

“She said that although she heard things she thought some one from the house must have woken up and doing some chores,” said Y B Shinde, Police Sub Inspector with Deccan Police Station. Shinde is investigating the case. According to Chavan, hard disks and pen drive may contain some private information, including recordings of the singer’s performances.

Police have obtained footage of the closed circuit cameras installed at the premises. “We can see the suspect entering and leaving the premise. Since the footage is grainy, it’s difficult to locate the boy based on it. We are trying other ways to nab the suspect and recovered the stolen goods,” said Shinde

