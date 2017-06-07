CBI probes ‘malpractice’ in recruitment of professors in NDA

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation

THE Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) into allegations of malpractice in the recruitment and appointment of professors and associate professors in various academic departments of the National Defence Academy (NDA) between 2006 and 2012. The CBI had received complaints regarding serious malpractice by some members of the civilian faculty at NDA in the recruitment process, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

These faculty members allegedly submitted fake documents, on educational qualification and academic performance, for their appointment at the premier tri-services academy of the country. A CBI officer confirmed that the PE, which is a stage prior to the registration of an FIR, was initiated a week ago.

A CBI source also said that some of the faculty members, who were recruited during this period and have now been transferred to another military academy, are also under the scanner.

In 2012, the CBI had unearthed a scam in the recruitment of Class C employees at the academy. The agency had then arrested Colonel Kulbir Singh, who was staff officer to then Commandant Lieutenant General Jatinder Singh and then Physical Training Officer (PTO) Colonel AK Singh. The CBI had also arrested some members of the civilian staff and some outside agent Later, when the CBI filed the chargesheet in the case, it had named Lt Gen Jatinder Singh as one of the accused.

The agency is also investigating a case of alleged malpractice in the allotment of contract for the purchase of branded clothing for the cadets, which involves senior officers of the academy. A query sent to the NDA did not elicit any response.

