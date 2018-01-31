Cattle-free Pune: PMC plans to shift all cattlesheds to Mundhwa Keshavnagar by December-end

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to shift all cattlesheds in the city to Mundhwa-Keshavnagar by the yearend, a step, it feels, will ease the inconvenience caused to traffic by stray cattle. There are around 547 cattlesheds in PMC’s jurisdiction.

Incidentally, the ruling BJP in the PMC has made a budgetary allocation to start cattlesheds in various parts of the city to shelter stray cattle. A proposal highlighting the need for shifting the cattlesheds to Mundhwa-Keshavnagar has been tabled in the Standing Committee.

“If cattleshed owners fail to shift their cattle to Mundhwa-Keshavnagar by December-end, then the PMC should be empowered to close their businesses,” said municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar. The civic body needs to set conditions for allotting plots to shift the cattle. A plot of 2,500 sqft is likely to be allotted for 10 animals and charges for the land recovered as per government rates. Priority will be given to shifting cattlesheds in the central parts of the city, then the ones in suburban areas.

Cattleshed owners have to submit an application, seeking plot for shifting the cattle, photocopy of ration card and present details of cattleshed with photograph and proof of it existing before 2015. They also need to submit the licence received from the district milk development officer or an affidavit submitted for the same and a recommendation from the civic ward officer of the respective area.

Cattlesheds on riverbeds, roads or government land can also be shifted to Mundhwa-Keshavnagar if they fulfill the conditions and pay rent.

