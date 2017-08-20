‘Category-wise’ admissions begin: For aspirants, every second counts

The admission has been divided into three categories based on the percentage of marks in Class X examinations. (Express Photo) The admission has been divided into three categories based on the percentage of marks in Class X examinations. (Express Photo)

As online admissions to the first year junior college (FYJC) begin Sunday on the “first-come, first served” basis, aspirants run the risk of missing a seat by a matter of seconds. The admissions, set to take place online, have been divided into three categories — First, Second and Third — depending on the percentage of marks received by students in Class X examinations.

Each category of students have been allotted days on which they have to log onto the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) system to take admissions. All students can log in at the same time or different times and whenever a student logs in, they will be shown the number of available seats in each college. Students will get a chance to take admission into any college of their choice where a vacant seat is showing availability and whoever selects the seats first will get the admission, notwithstanding any other student with a higher score who may wanting the same seat.

The idea hasn’t gone down well with most students who were seen crowding the office of the deputy Director of Education on Saturday. “This is ridiculous? What if my Internet connection is down on that day? Will I be punished for having a slow Internet connection since most of the choice seats would be taken by then?” wondered one of the students. Another student said jokingly that the FYJC aspirants are now making plans to stay up overnight to ensure they get into the system first. “Many a time, they declare the dates, but start the system hours prior to the date. One doesn’t know if it will happen this time too. So, we will start refreshing the admission website from the previous night itself,” said another student.

Meanwhile, the CAP committee released the schedule of admissions, stating that this round would be valid only for those students who have not yet got any allotment in any college, those who did not take admissions, who cancelled admissions at the end of Special Round I or those who were rejected. The overall vacancy list of colleges would be declared on August 20, 5pm.

For Category I of students, those scoring 80 per cent and above are eligible for which the first-come, first-served (FCFS) panel would be made active and students can log onto the website (http://pune.11thadmission.net) using their existing student Login and password to avail the facility. Once allotted seats, students have to confirm admissions until 1 pm on August 22 by approaching the respective junior college. By 5 pm on August 22, the vacancy list for the second category of students (60 per cent and above as well as students from first category who haven’t yet got admissions) would be declared and they would have August 23, 10am to 5pm, to get allotments. The students would then have to confirm admissions by 1 pm on August 24, after which the vacancy list for Category III students (all passed students, along with students of first two categories without admissions) would be displayed.

The FCFS panel for the third category would remain open for three days, from August 26 to 28, 10 am to 5 pm for students to select allotments and then they would have August 28-29, until 5pm to take admission in allotted colleges. The overall vacancy list would be declared on August 30, 5 pm. ‘Sorry, you’re late’ If there are no seats available in the desired college, then the students will get a message, “Sorry, you are late by … seconds,” and you should should try for next colleges.

